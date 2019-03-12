The Raconteurs set first show in 8 years for Third Man Records 10th anniversary concert

The Raconteurs are set to make their long-awaited comeback this year, with Jack White reactivating the project for new music and live performances. Back in December, they teased their forthcoming LP with the tracks “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”. Then in January, the band’s Brendan Brenson promised “an exciting year of touring with The Racs!” Now we know when that touring will begin, as The Raconteurs’ first live appearance in eight years has been announced.

The show will take place on April 6th in Nashville as part of Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary celebration. The event will showcase the label’s talent across two stages, featuring performances from Lillie Mae, The Gories, Craig Brown Band, The Dirtbombs, Detroit Cobras, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, and more. Artists like Margo Price, The Dead Weather’s Alison Mosshart, Joshua Hedley, and Carla Azar will perform DJ sets.



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

Tickets are set at $75, with Vault members having access to Ultra Tickets for $150. Ultra ticket holders will get early access to the festivities, priority access to Blue Room performances, an exclusive Raconteurs 7-inch with artwork screenprinted by the band, exclusive swag from Blackwell’s Cloest (including test pressings), and entry into a raffle for a tour conducted by Ben Blackwell and a grab bag of goodies. Tickets go on sale March 15th via Third Man.

Meanwhile, The Raconteurs have a handful of other shows lined up in Australia and Europe, marking their first stretch of live appearances since 2011. Hopefully, additional US dates will announced in the near future.

Find their itinerary below, and look for tickets here. You can also buy The Raconteurs’ music on vinyl over here.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Ten Years

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival