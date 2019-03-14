The Rolling Stones announce new retrospective, featuring tracks with Dave Grohl and Florence Welch

To coincide with their upcoming “No Filter” North American tour, The Rolling Stones have announced a new greatest hits compilation.
Entitled Honk, the 3xCD, 4xLP retrospective collects 36 essential Stones hits released between 1971 to 2016, including seminal tracks like “Brown Sugar”, “Tumbling Dice”, “Angie”, “It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)”, “Fool To Cry”, “Miss You”, “Emotional Rescue”, and “Start Me Up”.
The real highlight of the collection, however, is a bonus disc containing 10 live tracks recorded from their most recent run of stadium shows. Included is a live recording of “Bitch” featuring Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, as well as a rendition of “Wild Horses” featuring Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.
The retrospective will also be released as a scaled-down single-disc set, as a double LP, and as a limited-edition tour-only vinyl LP. Pre-orders are ongoing here. See the full tracklist below.
Tickets to The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour can be found here.
Honk Artwork:
Honk Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Start Me Up
02. Brown Sugar
03. Rocks Off
04. Miss You
05. Tumbling Dice
06. Just Your Fool
07. Wild Horses
08. Fool To Cry
09. Angie
10. Beast Of Burden
11. Hot Stuff
12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)
13. Rock And A Hard Place
14. Doom And Gloom
15. Love Is Strong
16. Mixed Emotions
17. Don’t Stop
18. Ride ‘Em On Down
Disc 2
01. Bitch
02. Harlem Shuffle
03. Hate To See You Go
04. Rough Justice
05. Happy
06. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
07. One More Shot
08. Respectable
09. You Got Me Rocking
10. Rain Fall Down
11. Dancing With Mr D
12. Undercover (Of The Night)
13. Emotional Rescue
14. Waiting On A Friend
15. Saint Of Me
16. Out Of Control
17. Streets Of Love
18. Out Of Tears
Disc 3 – Live Tracks
01. Get Off My Cloud
02. Dancing With Mr D
03. Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)
04. She’s A Rainbow
05. Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)
06. Let’s Spend The Night Together
07. Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)
08. Shine A Light
09. Under My Thumb
10. Bitch (with Dave Grohl)
The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
04/28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
05/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
05/31 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/08 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/17 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds