The Rolling Stones announce new retrospective, featuring tracks with Dave Grohl and Florence Welch

The Rolling Stones

To coincide with their upcoming “No Filter” North American tour, The Rolling Stones have announced a new greatest hits compilation.

Entitled Honk, the 3xCD, 4xLP retrospective collects 36 essential Stones hits released between 1971 to 2016, including seminal tracks like “Brown Sugar”, “Tumbling Dice”, “Angie”, “It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)”, “Fool To Cry”, “Miss You”, “Emotional Rescue”, and “Start Me Up”.



The real highlight of the collection, however, is a bonus disc containing 10 live tracks recorded from their most recent run of stadium shows. Included is a live recording of “Bitch” featuring Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, as well as a rendition of “Wild Horses” featuring Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

The retrospective will also be released as a scaled-down single-disc set, as a double LP, and as a limited-edition tour-only vinyl LP. Pre-orders are ongoing here. See the full tracklist below.

Tickets to The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour can be found here.

Honk Artwork:

Honk Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Start Me Up

02. Brown Sugar

03. Rocks Off

04. Miss You

05. Tumbling Dice

06. Just Your Fool

07. Wild Horses

08. Fool To Cry

09. Angie

10. Beast Of Burden

11. Hot Stuff

12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)

13. Rock And A Hard Place

14. Doom And Gloom

15. Love Is Strong

16. Mixed Emotions

17. Don’t Stop

18. Ride ‘Em On Down

Disc 2

01. Bitch

02. Harlem Shuffle

03. Hate To See You Go

04. Rough Justice

05. Happy

06. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

07. One More Shot

08. Respectable

09. You Got Me Rocking

10. Rain Fall Down

11. Dancing With Mr D

12. Undercover (Of The Night)

13. Emotional Rescue

14. Waiting On A Friend

15. Saint Of Me

16. Out Of Control

17. Streets Of Love

18. Out Of Tears

Disc 3 – Live Tracks

01. Get Off My Cloud

02. Dancing With Mr D

03. Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)

04. She’s A Rainbow

05. Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)

06. Let’s Spend The Night Together

07. Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)

08. Shine A Light

09. Under My Thumb

10. Bitch (with Dave Grohl)

The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

04/28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

05/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

05/31 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/08 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/17 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds