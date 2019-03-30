The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to Mick Jagger’s medical treatment

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming “No Filter” US Tour, which was scheduled to kick off next month.

Frontman Mick Jagger “has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” according to the band’s publicist. Jagger’s medical condition was not detailed, but he is expected to make a “complete recovery.”



In a statement, Jagger said, “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be valid at the rescheduled shows. More details to come.