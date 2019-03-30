The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to Mick Jagger’s medical treatment

The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming “No Filter” US Tour, which was scheduled to kick off next month.
Frontman Mick Jagger “has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” according to the band’s publicist. Jagger’s medical condition was not detailed, but he is expected to make a “complete recovery.”
In a statement, Jagger said, “I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”
Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be valid at the rescheduled shows. More details to come.
The Rolling Stones 2019 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
04/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
04/28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
05/18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/26 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
05/31 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/08 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/17 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/29 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds