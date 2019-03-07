The Stray Cats mark 40th anniversary with new album and tour

The Stray Cats, photo by Russ Harrington

Rockabilly legends The Stray Cats will mark their 40th anniversary with a new album and world tour.

The trio of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom will release the aptly titled 40 on May 24th. It marks the trio’s first new album in 26 years. Below, you can stream the first single, “Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)”.



40 Tracklist:

01. Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)

02. Rock It Off

03. I’ve Got Love If You Want It

04. Cry Danger

05. I Attract Trouble

06. Three Time’s A Charm

07. That’s Messed Up

08. When Nothing’s Going Right

09. Desperado

10. Mean Pickin’ Mama

11. I’ll Be Looking Out For You

12. Devil Train

Beginning in June, The Stray Cats will embark on a lengthy tour, including their first US dates in over a decade. Get tickets here.

The Stray Cats 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester O2 Apollo

06/26 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo

06/27 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo

06/29 -Tilloloy, FR @ Retro C Trop

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

07/06 – Tours, FR @ American Tours Festival

07/07 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Killesberg

07/11 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/18 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/20 – Falun, SE @ Summer Jamboree-Falun

08/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall

08/06 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

08/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

08/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Garden

08/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino

08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s