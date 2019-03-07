The Stray Cats mark 40th anniversary with new album and tour

Rockabilly legends The Stray Cats will mark their 40th anniversary with a new album and world tour.
The trio of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom will release the aptly titled 40 on May 24th. It marks the trio’s first new album in 26 years. Below, you can stream the first single, “Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)”.
40 Tracklist:
01. Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)
02. Rock It Off
03. I’ve Got Love If You Want It
04. Cry Danger
05. I Attract Trouble
06. Three Time’s A Charm
07. That’s Messed Up
08. When Nothing’s Going Right
09. Desperado
10. Mean Pickin’ Mama
11. I’ll Be Looking Out For You
12. Devil Train
Beginning in June, The Stray Cats will embark on a lengthy tour, including their first US dates in over a decade. Get tickets here.
The Stray Cats 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester O2 Apollo
06/26 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
06/27 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
06/29 -Tilloloy, FR @ Retro C Trop
07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
07/06 – Tours, FR @ American Tours Festival
07/07 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Killesberg
07/11 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
07/13 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/18 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
07/20 – Falun, SE @ Summer Jamboree-Falun
08/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall
08/06 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
08/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
08/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
08/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Garden
08/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino
08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s