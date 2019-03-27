The Tallest Man on Earth reveals new song “I’m a Stranger Now”: Stream

The Tallest Man on Earth

Next month, Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson will issue a new album as The Tallest Man on Earth. It’s titled I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. and marks his first proper full-length in four years.

Fans had their first taste of the Dark Bird is Home follow-up with “The Running Styles of New York”, released last month. Matsson is back today with an equally stirring second single dubbed “I’m a Stranger Now”.



As its disheartened title suggests, the track sees Matsson articulating, and rather poetically, the agony he feels as he and his partner grow apart. “A little drop of poison in the rain, a little drop of madness in my heart,” he describes.

“Now so deep into the forest with my Swedish little heart/ I am nowhere near your sunset it’s so quiet after all/ And I’m a stranger now, I’m a stranger now.”

Listen for yourself below.

I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream. lands in stores April 19th through Rivers/Birds Records. In a previous statement, Matsson reflected on some of the revelations he discovered while working on the LP.

“Making the album I was thinking a lot about the lenses we view our lives through, and that, for some reason, our worst tendencies seem to be carried out so loudly, while our best can go unnoticed.” He added, “I’ve come to realize that some of the most powerful, most inspiring moments in my life have been the most subtle and that so often the thing that deserves my attention, is trying the least to get it.”

Matsson is currently supporting the LP on an extensive spring tour. Grab tickets to all his upcoming shows here.

To own the singer-songwriter’s past releases on vinyl, head on to Reverb LP.