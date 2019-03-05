Tierra Whack stays winning on new song “Gloria”: Stream

Tierra Whack, photo by Nick Canonica

Musician tend to wear out their welcome quickly, but for breakthrough artist Tierra Whack, her ongoing #whackhistorymonth has provided only gem after gem. Over the course of the last few weeks, the Philly-bred rapper has dropped off must-listen singles “Only Child” and “Clones”; Whack continues today with a third offering titled, “Gloria”.

On the latest listen, Whack flexes her inner R&B voice alongside her rap flow. With a sense of self-awareness and swagger, she details her industrious, nonstop approach to recording and how it’s helped her reach the top. “Swear that I work the hardest/ Most of y’all dudes are garbage,” Whack says. “I’m gonna win regardless.”



Take a listen via the clip below, which features the track’s intriguing artwork (is it a sponge? is it cake? is it the microscopic view of one of Whack’s monsters?).

“Gloria” comes less than 24 hours after Whack’s delightfully weird and wacky performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rapper’s acclaimed debut album, Whack World, came out May 2018.

Whack is booked to perform at Coachella next month, followed by Primavera Sound in Spain, Soundsetin Minnesota, and Electric Forest in Michigan. Find tickets here.