Tierra Whack shares another new track, “Unemployed”: Stream

The fifth new release during the rapper's #WhackHistoryMonth

on March 19, 2019, 12:48pm
Tierra Whack Unemployed new single stream track heather kaplan
Tierra Whack, photo by Heather Kaplan

Tierra Whack has been teaching fans about #WhackHistoryMonth over the last five weeks, sharing a new song every Tuesday. Things kicked off on February 19th with “Only Child”, followed by “Clones”, “Gloria”, and “Wasteland”. Today, she’s back with what is expected to be the last release in the series, “Unemployed”.

The track is 100% dexterity, as the rising Philadelphia MC hits bopping bar after bopping bar. “Not on my level/ Not on your tippy-toes,” she spits at one point, and with cuts like this, it’s hard to argue. Take a listen below.

Whack made her late-night TV debut earlier this month with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

