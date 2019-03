Tierra Whack, photo via Instagram

Rising Philadelphia MC Tierra Whack has been soundtracking our Wednesdays for the last month now. Her ongoing #whackhistorymonth has brought us new tracks including “Only Child”, “Clones”, and “Gloria”. Today, she’s back with her latest offering, “Wateland”. Take a listen below.

Earlier this month, Whack made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.