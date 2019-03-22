Menu
Tim Burton to be dissected in new season of Filmography

The five-episode season will talk through all 19 of Burton's feature-length films to date

March 22, 2019
Filmography: Tim Burton
It’s showtime!

For the fourth full-length season of Consequence Podcast Network’s Filmography, we’re happy to announce that we’re going to get weird with a five-week, 19-flick breakdown of one of American filmmaking’s most beloved oddball auteurs: Tim Burton.

Each week, Film and TV Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer sits with various writers, editors, critics, and performer, to dissect his body work. From the aural to the visual to the narrative, there’s no stone Filmography leaves unturned, and it’s all within reason.

In the case of a legendary pop filmmaker like Burton, we’ll have no shortage of material to work through. From Pee-wee’s Big Adventure to his upcoming live-action take on Dumbo, our five-episode season will dive deep into what’s made so many of his movies an enduring part of the movie lexicon.

The season begins next Thursday, March 27th. Subscribe now and catch up on our past seasons in which we’ve gone through the celebrates works of Wes Anderson, Stanley Kubrick, and the Master of Horror himself John Carpenter. We’ve also delivered several mini-episodes in the interim.

