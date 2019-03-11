Tool announce 2019 US tour dates

Tool

With their new album nearing completion, Tool have announced a new run of US shows for May.

The headlining dates will fill the gaps in between the three festivals that Tool were already set to play — Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 5th; Epicenter in Rockingham, North Carolina, on May 11th; and Chicago Open Air on May 19th.



The newly announced gigs are comprised of seven shows mainly in the Southeast and Midwest, including Birmingham, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Hampton Virginia; St. Louis, Missouri; Kansas City, Missouri; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Des Moines, Iowa. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15th. Once tickets sell out, they’ll also be available via StubHub.

As mentioned, it appears that Tool are nearly done with their first album since 2006’s 10,000 Days. Last week, the band posted a photo of members Danny Carey, Adam Jones, and Justin Chancellor posing with producer Joe Baressi and engineer Bob Ludwig, suggesting that the album is either complete or is about to be mastered.

And earlier this year, singer Maynard James Keenan revealed that the album should arrive “between mid May and mid July,” promising “more focused updates to follow as we progress.”

Following the US jaunt, Tool will head over to Europe for a previously announced trek. See all the dates below, and grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Tool 2019 Tour Dates

05/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville Festival

05/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BCC

05/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

05/10 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

05/11 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center

05/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

05/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

05/19 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

06/07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival

06/09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival

06/11 – Krakow, PO @ Impact Festival at Tauron Arena

06/13 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/16 – Donington, GB @ Download Festival

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena