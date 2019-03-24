Donald Trump and Kid Rock go golfing

Kid Rock and Donald Trump

As the nation waits the results of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Donald Trump bided his time with… Kid Rock. The two hit the links at Trump International in Mar-A-Lago, Florida on Saturday.

Kid Rock shared a photo of the pair on social media. Outfitted in American flag pants and a fedora, the veteran rocker wrote as a caption: “What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”



Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019

Kid Rock is an avid supporter of conservative politics and flirted with a run for senate in his native Michigan.