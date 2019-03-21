Vampire Weekend cover Post Malone’s “Sunflower” for BBC: Stream

Vampire Weekend (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Post Malone (photo by Lior Phillips)

This May marks the release of Father of the Bride, the long-awaited new album from Vampire Weekend. On Wednesday, the indie rock vets promoted the LP with a live session on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 show, featuring singles like “Harmony Hall”, “Sunflower”, and “2021”.

It turns out Vampire Weekend also recorded a BBC Live Lounge set recently, in which they played “Sunflower” — that is, the Post Malone original taken from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Post Malone’s “Sunflower”, featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, is nothing like Vampy Weeks’ Father of the Bride cut, but still proved to be a rather fascinating choice for a cover song. As Stereogum point out, Ezra Koenig & co. also managed to slip in a few guitar melodies from their own “Sunflower” and “Harmony Hall” into the rendition.



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

Hear the cover for yourself below.

Check out the entire BBC Live Lounge session, which featured a brief chat with the group, here.

Father of the Bride, the follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, officially lands in stores May 3rd. Ahead of its release, stock up on Vampire Weekend’s vinyl releases here.

The band will support the new record with an extensive tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.