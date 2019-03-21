Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Vampire Weekend cover Post Malone’s “Sunflower” for BBC: Stream

Live Lounge set comes ahead of the band's upcoming Father of the Bride LP

by
on March 21, 2019, 10:34am
0 comments
Vampire Weekend cover Post Malone "Sunflower" Swae Lee BBC Live Lounge
Vampire Weekend (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Post Malone (photo by Lior Phillips)

This May marks the release of Father of the Bride, the long-awaited new album from Vampire Weekend. On Wednesday, the indie rock vets promoted the LP with a live session on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 show, featuring singles like “Harmony Hall”“Sunflower”, and “2021”.

It turns out Vampire Weekend also recorded a BBC Live Lounge set recently, in which they played “Sunflower” — that is, the Post Malone original taken from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Post Malone’s “Sunflower”, featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, is nothing like Vampy Weeks’ Father of the Bride cut, but still proved to be a rather fascinating choice for a cover song. As Stereogum point out, Ezra Koenig & co. also managed to slip in a few guitar melodies from their own “Sunflower” and “Harmony Hall” into the rendition.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

Hear the cover for yourself below.

 

Check out the entire BBC Live Lounge session, which featured a brief chat with the group, here.

Father of the Bride, the follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, officially lands in stores May 3rd. Ahead of its release, stock up on Vampire Weekend’s vinyl releases here.

The band will support the new record with an extensive tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

image

Foo Fighters' Top Songs

image

Jack White's Gnarliest Riffs

image

5 Things You Didn't Know

image

Tour Update: U2 Kicks Off

image

Nirvana's “Heart-Shaped Box” Annotated Video

Previous Story
KAABOO Del Mar 2019: Kings of Leon, Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band to headline
Next Story
Calexico and Iron & Wine announce collaborative LP, Years to Burn, share “Father Mountain”: Stream
No comments