Vampire Weekend set release date for Father of the Bride, premiere two new songs: Stream

Vampire Weekend, photo by Robert Altman

Vampire Weekend have finally set a release date for new album Father of the Bride. The follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City is due out in less than two months on May 3rd. Additionally, Ezra Koenig & co. have shared the LP’s cover artwork, which features an illustration of Earth (and noticeably zero references to Steve Martin’s films).

To coincide with today’s announcement, Vampire Weekend have let loose two more new songs. The first is titled “Sunflower” and features additional contributions from The Internet member and Kendrick Lamar associate Steve Lacy. The second is dubbed “Big Blue”. Take a listen to both below.



Today’s pair of tracks follow last month’s “Harmony Hall” and “2021”. Father of the Bride, produced by former member Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid, is said to be a double album featuring 18 songs spread across 59 minutes.

Vampire Weekend will support the new record with an expansive North American tour. Grab tickets here.

To stock up on Vampire Weekend’s vinyl releases, head here.

Father of the Bride Artwork: