Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Vampire Weekend’s Jonah Hill-directed “Sunflower” video stars Jerry Seinfeld: Watch

Steve Lacy, who features on the track, and Fab 5 Freddy also appear in the clip

by
on March 13, 2019, 10:36am
0 comments
image

Vampire Weekend's Top 5 Music

image

Tame Impala's Top 5 Music

image

Sole Kitchen - Tiny Moving

image

Tour Stop - Massive Attack,

image

Tour Stop - Metric, Anderson

 

When Vampire Weekend released their new single “Sunflower” last month, Ezra Koenig teased that Jonah Hill had directed the track’s video. Today, that clip has been revealed, and it turns out Hill isn’t the only notable contributor.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

The spinning visuals follow Koenig and Steve Lacy, The Internet member who guests on the track, as they hit iconic Upper West Side landmarks like Zabar’s and Barney Greengrass. Along the way, they bump into comedian Jerry Seinfeld (likely something of a dream come true for avid Seinfeld fan Koenig) and hip-hop artist Fab 5 Freddy. Take a look below.

“Sunflower” is the latest taste of Vampy Weeks’ new album, Father of the Bride; “Big Blue”, “Harmony Hall”, and “2021” have also been shared. The Modern Vampires of the City follow-up is due out May 3rd, with an expansive tour to follow in the summer. Grab ticket here.

Ahead of the band’s first record in six years, stock up on Vampire Weekend’s vinyl releases here.

Previous Story
David Coverdale Tells the Story Behind Whitesnake’s Iconic “Here I Go Again” Video
Next Story
Lady Gaga says she’s “pregnant” with new album
No comments