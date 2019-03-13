Vampire Weekend’s Jonah Hill-directed “Sunflower” video stars Jerry Seinfeld: Watch

When Vampire Weekend released their new single “Sunflower” last month, Ezra Koenig teased that Jonah Hill had directed the track’s video. Today, that clip has been revealed, and it turns out Hill isn’t the only notable contributor.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)



The spinning visuals follow Koenig and Steve Lacy, The Internet member who guests on the track, as they hit iconic Upper West Side landmarks like Zabar’s and Barney Greengrass. Along the way, they bump into comedian Jerry Seinfeld (likely something of a dream come true for avid Seinfeld fan Koenig) and hip-hop artist Fab 5 Freddy. Take a look below.

“Sunflower” is the latest taste of Vampy Weeks’ new album, Father of the Bride; “Big Blue”, “Harmony Hall”, and “2021” have also been shared. The Modern Vampires of the City follow-up is due out May 3rd, with an expansive tour to follow in the summer. Grab ticket here.

Ahead of the band’s first record in six years, stock up on Vampire Weekend’s vinyl releases here.