Vivid LIVE: The Cure, Jónsi and Alex Somers, Dirty Three to stage exclusive performances at Australian festival

Jónsi and Alex Somers

Vivid LIVE is an annual series of events taking place between May 24th and June 15th at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. As previously reported, this year’s festival is highlighted by The Cure’s Disintegration 30th anniversary concerts. However, that’s far from the only notable event on the schedule.

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner/collaborator Alex Somers will perform their 2009 album, Riceboy Sleeps, in full live for the first time ever. They’ll be accompanied by a 21-piece orchestra and 12-member choir, and will also perform selections from their All Animals companion EP



Another exclusive performance, Australian trio Dirty Three will mark their 25th anniversary with the first-ever full album performance of their 1994 self-titled debut. The concert will be preceded by a screening of the band’s 2007 documentary.

Other notable performers include Underworld, FKA twigs, Sharon Van Etten, Lonnie Holley, Herbie Hancock, Maggie Rogers, Kelsey Lu, and Stella Donnelly. Plus, the music of late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson will be presented as part of a multimedia presentation called Last and First Men. There will also be a screening of the David Bowie 1986 fantasy film, Labyrinth, along with a Bowie tribute concert.

You can find the full list of events, as well as ticketing information, on the festival’s website.