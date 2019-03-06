Whitney announce extensive 2019 tour

Whitney

This June will mark three years since the release of Light Upon the Lake, the acclaimed debut album from Whitney. The Chicago outfit hasn’t yet announced plans for a follow-up, but did tease on social media that “the next chapter is on its way.”

To help usher in this new stage in their career, Whitney have lined up an extensive run of tour dates that stretches from September 13th until December 1st. The trek kicks off first with a short stint playing US cities like Austin, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Los Angeles. They’ll then head overseas to Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Cambridge, London, and Dublin.



Also part of the indie rockers’ itinerary are appearances at festivals like Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, Belgium’s Pukkelpop, and Iceland Airwaves.

Consult the band’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Whitney 2019 Tour Dates:

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/06-09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/14 – Munich, DE @ Strom

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/25 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

11/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/01 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

Revisit Light Upon the Lake single “Golden Days”:

