Whitney announce extensive 2019 tour

This June will mark three years since the release of Light Upon the Lake, the acclaimed debut album from Whitney. The Chicago outfit hasn’t yet announced plans for a follow-up, but did tease on social media that “the next chapter is on its way.”
To help usher in this new stage in their career, Whitney have lined up an extensive run of tour dates that stretches from September 13th until December 1st. The trek kicks off first with a short stint playing US cities like Austin, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Los Angeles. They’ll then head overseas to Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Cambridge, London, and Dublin.
(Read: Five Rising Chicago Acts You Need to Hear)
Also part of the indie rockers’ itinerary are appearances at festivals like Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, Belgium’s Pukkelpop, and Iceland Airwaves.
Consult the band’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Whitney 2019 Tour Dates:
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/06-09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/14 – Munich, DE @ Strom
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
11/23 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/25 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
11/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
12/01 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
Revisit Light Upon the Lake single “Golden Days”:
Grab Whitney’s latest album and other releases on vinyl by heading over here.