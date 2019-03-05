Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival returns with Phil Lesh, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, and more

Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS

Willie Nelson returns this summer with his annual Outlaw Music Festival. Now in its third year, the largest traveling North American festival will hit the road from June 14th through July 3rd, 2019.

For the 2019 lineup, Nelson has enlisted acts like Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, The Revivalists, Counting Crows, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Also along for the ride are Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Hayes Carll, Casey Donahew, Matt Mays, Colter Wall, and Particle Kid. More artists will be added in the coming weeks.



This year’s Outlaw Music Festival is scheduled to touch down in Bangor, Maine; Hartford, Connecticut; Toronto, Ontario; and Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. There are also dates marked for Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Nelson’s festival will have a presence at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Mountain Jam, which this summer takes place at the site of the original Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York.

Each date boasts different lineups; find the full rundown below. Tickets go on sale beginning March 8th on the festival’s official website. They can also be purchased here.

06/14 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Phil Lesh & Friends

Alison Krauss

The Revivalists

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

06/15 – Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

Willie Nelson & Family

Phil Lesh & Friends

The Revivalists

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

06/16 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Phil Lesh & Friends

Alison Krauss

The Revivalists

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Alison Krauss

Matt Mays

Opener TBD

06/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Alison Krauss

Old Crow Medicine Show

Dawes

Opener TBD

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Alison Krauss

Old Crow Medicine Show

Dawes

Opener TBD

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Willie Nelson & Family

Phil Lesh & Friends

The Avett Brothers

Counting Crows

Alison Krauss

Dawes

Opener TBD

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Phil Lesh & Friends

The Avett Brothers

Alison Krauss

Old Crow Medicine Show

Dawes

Opener TBD

06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Phil Lesh & Friends

Alison Krauss

Old Crow Medicine Show

Dawes

Opener TBD

07/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Alison Krauss

Casey Donahew

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Hayes Carll

Colter Wall

To get pumped for the festival, stock up on Nelson’s vinyl releases here.