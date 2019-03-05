Menu
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival returns with Phil Lesh, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, and more

North America's biggest touring festival also features Counting Crows, Dawes, and Steve Earle

by
on March 05, 2019, 1:34pm
Willie Nelson Outlaw Festival 2019 lineup dates announcement
Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS

Willie Nelson returns this summer with his annual Outlaw Music Festival. Now in its third year, the largest traveling North American festival will hit the road from June 14th through July 3rd, 2019.

For the 2019 lineup, Nelson has enlisted acts like Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, The Revivalists, Counting Crows, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Also along for the ride are Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Hayes Carll, Casey Donahew, Matt Mays, Colter Wall, and Particle Kid. More artists will be added in the coming weeks.

(Read: The Top 100 Festival Lineups of All Time)

This year’s Outlaw Music Festival is scheduled to touch down in Bangor, Maine; Hartford, Connecticut; Toronto, Ontario; and Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. There are also dates marked for Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Nelson’s festival will have a presence at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Mountain Jam, which this summer takes place at the site of the original Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York.

Each date boasts different lineups; find the full rundown below. Tickets go on sale beginning March 8th on the festival’s official website. They can also be purchased here.

06/14 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
Alison Krauss
The Revivalists
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Particle Kid

06/15 – Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Revivalists
Alison Krauss
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Particle Kid

06/16 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
Alison Krauss
The Revivalists
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Particle Kid

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Matt Mays
Opener TBD

06/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Avett Brothers
Counting Crows
Alison Krauss
Dawes
Opener TBD

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD

06/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Phil Lesh & Friends
Alison Krauss
Old Crow Medicine Show
Dawes
Opener TBD

07/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Alison Krauss
Casey Donahew
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Hayes Carll
Colter Wall

willie nelson outlaw festival 2019 lineup

image

To get pumped for the festival, stock up on Nelson’s vinyl releases here.

