Ready or not, the 2019 Woodstock lineup is here

Woodstock 50

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang is celebrating the festival’s 50th anniversary by staging a new multi-day event in Watkins Glen, New York from August 16th-18th.

Lang had promised an “eclectic bill” featuring modern hip-hop, rock, and pop acts performing alongside some of the legacy bands from the original festival. To that point, the lineup pairs contemporary stars including JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, and Imagine Dragons alongside veteran artists like Robert Plant, Santana, David Crosby, John Fogerty, and Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company.



Other notable acts include Janelle Monáe, The Raconteurs, Sturgill Simpson, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, Run the Jewels, Courtney Barnett, Vince Staples, Common, Earl Sweatshirt, boygenius, Portugal. the Man, Maggie Rogers, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Dawes, Princess Nokia, Reignwolf, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, and more.

Tickets to Woodstock 2019 go on sale beginning April 22nd. Visit the festival’s website for more info.

Since the original Woodstock in 1969, Lang has staged several revivals. His most recent attempt in 1999 was nothing short of a disaster. A combination of an excessive heatwave, overpriced water, and poor bathroom facilities led festival-goers to riot and even set fire to a portion of the festival grounds.

This time, Lang promises things will be different. “There will be ‘glamping’ tents and stuff like that,” Lang told Rolling Stone. “There will be those types of experiences in various forms where there’s a real bed, and there’s a chair to sit in and a light bulb. There will also be easier access to portable toilets.”