Woodstock 2019: The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons to headline 50th anniversary festival

Woodstock 50

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang is celebrating the 50th anniversary by staging a new multi-day event in Watkins Glen, New York. Lang has promised an “eclectic bill” featuring modern hip-hop, rock, and pop acts performing alongside some of the legacy bands from the original festival. As such, he’s booked The Killers, Chance the Rapper, and Imagine Dragons in addition to Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company and Santana, according to Billboard.

The lineup has not yet been unveiled, but a number of the participating acts have been revealed thanks to a new Billboard story concerning the festival’s financial hurdles. Billboard reports that talent agents were anticipating a February lineup announcement, but after some artists went unpaid, there were concerns that the festival was in financial trouble. (Because it’s a first-year event, many artists require 100% of their fee up front.) Ultimately, Lang and his financial backers Dentsu, a Japanese advertising conglomerate, were able to work through their issues and, as of Monday, Woodstock artists have been paid in full, Billboard reports.



Lang and his financial backers are counting on upwards of 100,000 fans to attend the event, which will take place at the Watkins Glen International Speedway from August 16th-18th. A proper lineup announcement — featuring 80+ acts – is expected in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Santana, Ringo Starr, The Doobie Brothers, and Edgar Winter Band are scheduled to perform at Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival. Also coming in celebration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, the four-date event takes place on the same dates (August 15th-18th) and at the same site of the original Woodstock festival.