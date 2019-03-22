Deluxe edition of XXXTentacion’s ? to be released this summer

A deluxe edition of XXXTentacion’s second album (and last to be released during his lifetime) will arrive this summer.

The “Deluxe Anniversary Edition” of XXXTentacion’s 2018 LP, ?, will be available as a 3xLP or 2xCD set beginning July 26th.



The triple vinyl edition includes XXXTentacion’s original album, its corresponding instrumentals, and 2017’s A Ghetto Christmas Carol EP, as well as a bonus LP consisting of new original material, never-before-heard remixes, and unreleased voice memos culled from the ? sessions. There’s also a pull-out poster, booklet of personal photos detailing every stage of his life, and a special liner notes essay penned by music journalist Gerrick Kennedy.

The CD edition collects all the aforementioned audio content, as well as a by a booklet of photos and Kennedy’s essay.

Pre-orders are ongoing here.

XXXTentacion was murdered outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June 2018. Four men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. In December, his family released a posthumous album called SKINS.

? Deluxe Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

LP 1 – Original Album

Side A

01. Introduction (instructions)

02. ALONE, PART 3

03. Moonlight

04. SAD!

05. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)

06. Floor 555

07. NUMB

08. infinity (888) (feat. Joey Bada$$)

09. going down!

Side B

10.Pain = BESTFRIEND (feat. Travis Barker)

11. $$$ (with Matt OX)

12. love yourself (interlude)

13. SMASH! (feat. PnB Rock)

14. I don’t even speak spanish lol (feat. Rio Santana, Judah and Carlos Andrez)

15. changes

16. Hope

17. schizophrenia

18. before I close my eyes

LP 2 – Instrumentals

Side A

01. ALONE, PART 3

02. Moonlight

03. SAD!

04. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)

05. Floor 555

06. NUMB

07. infinity (888)

08. going down!

09. Pain = BESTFRIEND

Side B

01. $$$

02. love yourself (interlude)

03. SMASH!

04. I don’t even speak spanish lol

05. changes

06. Hope

07. Schizophrenia

08. before I close my eyes

LP 3 – Bonus Content

Side A

01. Nocturne (a tribute to XXXTENTACION by Yoko Shimomura)

02. Hope (freestyle)

03. Jah on drums

04. NUMB (acoustic)

05. #PROUDCATOWNERREMIX (feat. Rico Nasty)

06. A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL

07. hate will never win

08. UP LIKE AN INSOMNIAC (freestyle)

09. Red Light!

10. Indecision

Side B

01. voice memo 1 – ALONE, PART 3

02. voice memo 2 – SAD!

03. voice memo 3 – Moonlight

04. voice memo 4 – the remedy for a broken heart

05. voice memo 5 – going down!

06. voice memo 6 – changes

07. voice memo 7 – before I close my eyes

08. voice memo 8 – SAD! video concept