070 Shake unveils new songs “Morrow” and “Nice to Have”: Stream

070 Shake, photo via artist's Facebook

After a couple of high-profile collaborations with Kanye West (ye) and Pusha-T (Daytona), rising R&B artist 070 Shake has been turning the focus on her own solo output. Last summer saw her drop a song called “Accusations”; she’s back now with not one, but two new offerings.

First up on deck is “Morrow”, a smooth but somber cut about the difficulty of simply existing in this world. ‘An early mornin’, no clouds up in the sky/ She’s paranoid, but still she don’t know why, yeah/ But still she don’t know why, yeah,” 070 Shake sings, her voice wrapped in effects. “I know it’s hard to swallow, I don’t know if I’ll be here tomorrow.”



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

The second cut, “Nice to Have”, has a more smoldering, confident strut to it, as 070 Shake extolls the joys of having a partner by your side. “Nice to have someone to care for you/ Be there for you/ Someone that’d take a dare for you.”

Take a listen to both below.

070 Shake recently took part in one of Kanye’s exuberant Sunday Service gospel sessions. She’s due to perform at Coachella this weekend, followed by appearances at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Governors Ball in New York, and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. Grab tickets here.

070 Shake’s debut EP, Glitter, is out now through G.O.O.D. Music and worth your time.