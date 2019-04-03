Industrial act 3Teeth unveil “American Landfill” video: Watch

3Teeth, photo by Sequoia Emmanuelle

Los Angeles-based industrial act 3Teeth will unleash their third album, Metawar, on July 5th, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to debut the eye-catching video for the new single “American Landfill” (watch below).

3Teeth have made some major noise since releasing their debut LP in 2014, opening for the likes of Tool, Rammstein, and Danzig. Metawar is being produced by Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson) and marks the band’s first album under a new record deal with RED Music.



The video for “American Landfill” was directed by Matthew Santoro, whose credits include visual effects on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Incredible Hulk, 300, and many other films. He also happens to be a longtime friend of 3Teeth frontman Alexis Mincolla.

“The director, Matthew Charles Santoro, has been my best friend since 4th grade, so it was really cool to finally be able to work on something together,” says Mincolla. “We wanted to make an homage to the ‘90s action movies we grew up on but we also wanted to make an allegory that touched on today’s concepts of surveillance, cyberspace, and exploring the relationship between reality and simulation.

He continues, “To me the landfill represents a giant sentient data dump who’s algorithmic understanding is just trapping you in the echo chamber of your very own inescapable memetic conception camp. It doesn’t matter if it’s cyberspace or reality, no one escapes the ‘American Landfill.’”

Pre-orders for 3Teeth’s Metawar album are available here, while the band’s tour dates with Ministry can be seen below.

Watch the “American Landfill” video below (mobile and tablet users may have to hold device horizontally for optimal viewing):

3Teeth 2019 Tour Dates With Ministry:

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

07/02 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

07/03 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

07/06 – London, UK @ O2 Shephard’s Bush Empire

07/07 – Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

07/09 – Oberhausen, DE @ Kulttempel

07/10 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

07/11 – Budapest, HU @ A38

Metawar Artwork: