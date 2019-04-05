Adam Sandler to host SNL for first time

Adam Sandler on SNL

Adam Sandler is returning to 30 Rock for his first-ever turn as host of Saturday Night Live.

The veteran comedian was of course a cast member on SNL for five seasons between 1990 and 1995, where he portrayed iconic characters like Opera Man and Cajun Man. He’s made sporadic cameos in the years since, but has long shied away from a chance to host an episode of the late-night institution.



He told former SNL colleague Norm Macdonald in a 2014 interview, “Why should I? There are guys who love doing it, who are great at doing it. I just don’t know how good I’d be doing it. I did what I could do on that show.”

Now, though, it seems Sandler has had a change of heart, as he’s confirmed to host the May 4th episode of SNL alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes.

Sandler’s SNL appearance comes ahead of his “100% Fresher” standup comedy tour this summer. You can get tickets here.

Revisit some of Sandler’s memorable SNL sketches below: