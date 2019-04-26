Adult Swim announces Metal Swim 2 compilation featuring Baroness, Sunn O))), Eyehategod, and more

Metal Swim 2, via Adult Swim

Adult Swim, the beloved TV programming block and conduit for some of the most amazing modern music, just unveiled the second volume in their Metal Swim compilation series, Metal Swim 2.

The digital-only, streaming collection is a great overview of the current metal scene, pulling together exclusive songs from the likes of Baroness, Sunn O))), Eyehategod, Botanist, Author & Punisher, Oathbreaker, Alien Weaponry, and many more. The compilation will be available to stream in its entirety starting next Friday, May 3rd, over at AdultSwim.com.



Metal Swim 2 was curated by Laura Sterritt, a producer that has been part of the Adult Swim team since 2015. She had this to say about the music available on this comp: “The spirit of metal manifests for listeners in all kinds of ways: as an art form, as an emotional outlet, and just good ol’ fashioned fun. I was excited to curate this group of forerunners from metal’s wide swath of subgenres, so both longtime metalheads and newcomers alike could find something within that resonates with them.”

The full tracklist for the compilation has yet to be revealed and won’t be until stream goes live on May 3rd. What we do know is that in addition to the artists mentioned above, Metal Swim 2 will feature tracks from The Body, Akvan, Nervosa, Dreadnought, Volahn, and Dark Castle, as well as something from Kat Katz and Andy Gibbs of Thou. The collection also boasts original artwork (see above) from Becky Cloonan, the Italian comic book creator who became the first female artist to draw the main Batman title in 2012.

Adult Swim has been a huge supporter of metal over the last decade, releasing exclusive tracks from the likes of Mastodon, Absu, and Sleep as part of their ongoing Singles Program series. And in 2010, they released the first Metal Swim compilation, which featured rare and unreleased work from Isis, Death Angel, Ludrica, and Skeletonwitch, among a host of other tunes. All of them are still available for download through their music site.