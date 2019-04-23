Menu
Aftershock festival: Tool, Slipknot, Blink-182, Rob Zombie, Korn, Marilyn Manson lead 2019 lineup

Also boasting Staind, Bring Me the Horizon, Babymetal, Gojira, Lamb of God, and more

on April 23, 2019, 12:10pm
Aftershock 2019 bands
Blink-182 and Tool, photos by Philip Cosores / Slipknot, photo by David Brendan Hall

The annual Aftershock Festival has just unveiled its 2019 lineup, and it features heavyweight acts Tool, Slipknot, Blink-182, Rob Zombie, Korn, and Marilyn Manson leading the bill. The event expands to three days this year, taking place October 11th-13th at Discovery State Park in Sacramento, California.

Also on the bill are Staind, who are returning this fall after a five-year absence, Bring Me the Horizon, BABYMETAL, Gojira, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, Chevelle, Stone Temple Pilots, Halestorm, Dropkick Murphys, Sum 41, Bad Religion, Clutch, FIDLAR, Andrew W.K. and more. See the full lineup in the poster below.

In a press release, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch stated, “Aftershock Festival is always a unique experience for Korn compared to other festivals. One of the main reasons is we have many friends and family that live near Sacto, so it’s always like a family reunion when we play Aftershock. We’ve been gone a while and we’re coming back this year with a new album, new stage look, and a new excitement that is very contagious! We feel like we are on fire right now and our fans are gonna be fuel for the flames!”

The festival will also feature a collaboration with Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner, which will be served to concertgoers as part of a pop-up experience on the festival grounds.

Three-day passes and single-day admission tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th, at Noon PT at AftershockFestival.com.

Aftershock 2019 Poster

