Alex Lahey asks “Am I Doing it Right?” on new single, announces North American tour: Stream

Australian alt-rocker Alex Lahey is set to release her sophomore album, The Best of Luck Club, on May 17th via Dead Oceans. After previewing the I Love You Like a Brother follow-up with February’s “Don’t Be so Hard on Yourself” — which landed on our New Sounds playlist — she’s now delivered the LP’s second single, “Am I Doing It Right?”.
The track’s chugging bass gives way to a rush of guitar and thundering drums on a chorus that highlight’s Lahey’s knack for tucking relatable anxieties in massive hooks. Even if you’re not facing the double-edged sword of growing popularity (“You may think I’ve got nothing lose/ But am I doing it right when I make everyone move?”), you can connect with the pressure of trying to succeed in your own right under the judgmental gaze of everyone else.
As Lahey explained in a press release,
“Being a musician is considered a weird job without any explanation necessary, but one of the strangest parts about being a musician is that there is absolutely no set pathway you’re supposed to follow to get where you want to go. This song reflects on being thrust into a lifestyle and going with it while feeling like others are looking over your shoulder to make sure you’re doing all the right things by you and everyone else. It’s like fighting a losing battle while loving every minute of it.”
Take a listen below.
In support of The Best of Luck Club, Lahey has announced a summer North American tour. Launching after her appearance at Outside Lands in San Francisco, the trek will take her to major markets like Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, and Portland. Find her full schedule below, and check for tickets here.
Alex Lahey 2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
05/15 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
05/16 – Dublin, IR @ The Grand Social
05/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
05/19 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie
05/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
05/23 – London, UK @ Oslo
06/06 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
06/07 – Perth, AU @ Rock Rover
06/13 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
06/14 – Canberra, AU @ The Basement
06/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
06/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
08/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
08/16 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
08/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
08/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
08/22 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
08/25 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
08/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
09/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge