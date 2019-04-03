Alex Lahey asks “Am I Doing it Right?” on new single, announces North American tour: Stream

Alex Lahey, photo by Callum Preston

Australian alt-rocker Alex Lahey is set to release her sophomore album, The Best of Luck Club, on May 17th via Dead Oceans. After previewing the I Love You Like a Brother follow-up with February’s “Don’t Be so Hard on Yourself” — which landed on our New Sounds playlist — she’s now delivered the LP’s second single, “Am I Doing It Right?”.

The track’s chugging bass gives way to a rush of guitar and thundering drums on a chorus that highlight’s Lahey’s knack for tucking relatable anxieties in massive hooks. Even if you’re not facing the double-edged sword of growing popularity (“You may think I’ve got nothing lose/ But am I doing it right when I make everyone move?”), you can connect with the pressure of trying to succeed in your own right under the judgmental gaze of everyone else.



As Lahey explained in a press release,

“Being a musician is considered a weird job without any explanation necessary, but one of the strangest parts about being a musician is that there is absolutely no set pathway you’re supposed to follow to get where you want to go. This song reflects on being thrust into a lifestyle and going with it while feeling like others are looking over your shoulder to make sure you’re doing all the right things by you and everyone else. It’s like fighting a losing battle while loving every minute of it.”

Take a listen below.

In support of The Best of Luck Club, Lahey has announced a summer North American tour. Launching after her appearance at Outside Lands in San Francisco, the trek will take her to major markets like Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, and Portland. Find her full schedule below, and check for tickets here.

Alex Lahey 2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

05/15 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

05/16 – Dublin, IR @ The Grand Social

05/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

05/19 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

05/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

05/23 – London, UK @ Oslo

06/06 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

06/07 – Perth, AU @ Rock Rover

06/13 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

06/14 – Canberra, AU @ The Basement

06/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

06/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne

08/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

08/16 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

08/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

08/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

08/22 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

08/25 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

09/03 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge