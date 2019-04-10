New Zealand metal act Alien Weaponry unveil docu-series ahead of North American tour

Alien Weaponry

Alien Weaponry are a young New Zealand metal band who have made waves over the past couple years with their unique sound that combines the power of thrash with music and sounds from the band’s Māori roots.

The trio formed in 2010 when brothers Lewis de Jong (vocals and guitar) and Henry de Jong (drums) were preteens, and have built up their following in the decade since.



Despite being a three-piece (bassist Ethan Trembath rounds out the lineup), Alien Weaponry deliver a big sound, and their live shows are quite intense, complete with powerful Te Reo Māori chants and thunderous riffs. We caught the band opening for Ministry in December, and they played a stellar set at New York’s Irving Plaza.

The band will be back in North America this spring in support of their debut full-length album, Tū, which arrived last year. After playing Mexico City’s Domination Festival on May 4th, Alien Weaponry will kick off their North American tour on May 6th in Dallas. See the dates below, and pick up the album Tū at this location.

To introduce you to the band, Heavy Consequence has teamed up with Metal Injection to present a 10-part documentary series, Alien Weaponry Shake Europe. You can check out Parts 1-5 at Metal Injection, and see parts 6-10 below.

Alien Weaponry 2019 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Mexico City, MEX @ Domination Festival *

05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues

05/07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues

05/08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN (Austin City Limits)

05/11 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter *

05/12 – Washington, DC @ DC9

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

05/15 – New York, NY @ Saint Vitus

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air *

05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/24 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

05/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

* = festival date