Allison Mack pleads guilty for role in sex cult

Allison Mack (Keith Rainere Conversations)

In October 2017, The New York Times ran a feature exposing the repulsive practices of the “self-help” group NXIVM, an organization run by Keith Rainere. Women were allegedly branded with the organization’s insignia, forced to perform sexual favors for Rainere upon request, and blackmailed with compromising photographs and confessions of crime during “private” sessions in order to be forcibly kept within the organization. NXIVM was also reportedly involved in sex trafficking practices.

One of the strangest facets of that story, and arguably the most publicized, was the involvement of former Smallville star Allison Mack, who was revealed to have been a lieutenant of sorts for Rainere. Mack recruited women into a sub-group of NXIVM specifically focused on women’s assistance, and participated in their blackmail practices.

Following her arrest last August, Mack today pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, charges which carry a possible sentence of up to 40 years. TMZ reports that Mack looks to be cutting a deal of some kind with prosecutors, assumedly in the service of involving her with Rainere’s case.

Mack was quoted as saying to the judge, “I must take full responsibility for my conduct. I am very sorry for my role in this case. I am very sorry to my family and to the good people I hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Rainere’s teachings.” It is unclear as of this publication what the terms of her plea deal will be.

Evidence still abounds of Rainere and Mack’s bizarre recruitment methods. Take, for instance, this video of them discussing…well, see for yourself.