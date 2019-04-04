Amon Amarth Talk New Album, Berserker, and New Single, “Raven’s Flight”

Amon Amarth's Johan Hegg and Olavi Mikkonen

Melodic death metal vikings Amon Amarth are set to unleash their newest opus, Berserker, on May 3rd, having just released an epic video for the first single, “Raven’s Flight”.

The Swedish metal band has been delivering the crushing riffs for more than a quarter century, with Berserker being the band’s 12th studio album.



We recently sat down for a video interview with frontman Johan Hegg and guitarist Olavi Mikkonen (watch Part 1 below), and they spoke with us about the inspiration behind the album’s title. Hegg told us, “[The album’s title track] is about an actual character that’s mentioned in the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, from the 11th century, I think.”

He continued, “And it’s about [when] the English Army of 15,000 men came down on the Viking invading forces, and they were about 3,000 men, so they had to retreat over the Stamford Bridge, but the English were hot on their tails. In order to prevent the English from crossing the bridge, they sent one guy out with a Dane axe, and he took down … between 40 and 70 people.”

In the video interview segment, Hegg and Mikkonen also talk with us about working with producer Jay Ruston on the album, while delving into the first single, “Raven’s Flight”, a song that Hegg told us was inspired by the TV show Vikings on the History Channel.

Watch Part 1 of our interview with Amon Amarth below, and be sure to pre-order the band’s Berserker album here. You can also catch Amon Amarth supporting Slayer on the next leg of the thrash metal legends’ farewell tour, which kicks off May 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona. See the dates here, and pick up tickets at this location.