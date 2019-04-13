Anderson .Paak performs “Dang!” in tribute to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle at Coachella: Watch

Anderson .Paak, photo by Lior Phillips

Anderson .Paak’s Coachella set doubled as a tribute to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle. To conclude his rousing 13-song set, the Free Nationals leader performed “Dang!”, his collaboration with Miller.

.Paak asked the Coachella crowd to put “one hand in the air for my brother, I miss him so much, Mac Miller, and one hand in the air for Nipsey Hussle.”



Watch fan-shot footage below.

Friday brought the release of Ventura, his second new album in the last six months and the follow-up to Oxnard. His Coachella set featured the live debut of several Ventura tracks, including “Make It Better” and “King James”.

Following his appearance at Coachella, .Paak will embark on his “Best Teef in the Game Tour”, which includes dates alongside big names like Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, Mac DeMarco, Noname, and Jessie Reyez. Find your tickets here.