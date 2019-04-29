Anderson .Paak performs “Make It Better” on Ellen: Watch

Anderson .Paak on Ellen

Anderson .Paak returned earlier this month with new album, Ventura, which Consequence of Sound called “lean and lovely” in its glowing review. The California native brought a little bit of that magic to Ellen on Monday, where he performed “Make It Better”.

Considered one of the LP’s essential tracks, it’s a collaboration with Smokey Robinson. The R&B legend wasn’t in attendance this morning, but .Paak and his Free Nationals band still managed to serve up something rich and soulful to the audience.



(Read: 20 Essential Coachella Acts to Catch This Spring and Summer)

Replay it down below.

Following his Coachella stint (which saw him pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller), .Paak is expected to hit the road next month for his “Best Teef in the Game Tour”. The trek includes supporting acts in Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, Mac DeMarco, Noname, and Jessie Reyez, and tickets can be purchased here.

.Paak is next slated to appear on Flamagra, the new album from Flying Lotus.