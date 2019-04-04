Menu
Music Videos
Anderson .Paak recruits Smokey Robinson for new song “Make It Better”: Stream

Another taste of .Paak's upcoming Ventura LP, which arrives next week

on April 04, 2019, 12:20pm
Anderson Paak Smokey Robinson "Make It Better" new song music video release collaboration
Smokey Robinson and Anderson .Paak in the studio

April 12th marks the release of Ventura, the latest collection of new music from R&B maestro Anderson .Paak. Once again executive produced by mentor Dr. Dre, the album is being previewed today with “Make It Better”, a collaboration with R&B legend Smokey Robinson.

The new single is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Kanye West and Big Sean associate Andy Hines. The clip chronicles the ups and downs of a romance. Watch it below.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

Ventura comes less than six months after .Paak’s solid Oxnard; for more, revisit “King James”. Along with Robinson, the 11-track effort also boasts contributions from André 3000, late rapper Nate Dogg, and Jazmine Sullivan. Find all of .Paak’s vinyl releases over here.

Paak is currently out supporting Ventura on his “Best Teef in the Game Tour”. Joining him on the trek is Thundercat, and tickets can be purchased here.

