Tom DeLonge resurrects Angels & Airwaves for new music, first tour in seven years

After spending the last several years chasing UFOs, Tom DeLonge is turning his attention back to music. He’s not reuniting with Blink-182, however. Rather, he’s resurrecting his other band, Angels & Airwaves.
Today, DeLonge has unveiled the first new song from Angels & Airwaves in three years, “Rebel Girl”, which serves as the lead track to an upcoming album and feature film project. What’s more, he’s mapped out a 23-date US tour, his first such outing with the band in seven years. Get your tickets here.
Not surprisingly, “Rebel Girl” draws inspiration from DeLonge’s recent endeavors as co-founder of the UFO research group, To the Stars. “’Rebel Girl’ is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music,” says DeLonge in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know – I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat.” Take a listen below.
The tour kicks off September 4th in Phoenix and runs through early October. DeLonge will be joined on the road by guitarist David Kennedy and drummer Iian Rubin. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Angels & Airwaves 2019 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/17 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Summit
09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Beyond his work with Angels & Airwaves, DeLonge is also composing new music for Strange Times, the upcoming paranormal mystery show based on his graphic novel of the same name, according to a press release.