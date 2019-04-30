Tom DeLonge resurrects Angels & Airwaves for new music, first tour in seven years

Angels and Airwaves

After spending the last several years chasing UFOs, Tom DeLonge is turning his attention back to music. He’s not reuniting with Blink-182, however. Rather, he’s resurrecting his other band, Angels & Airwaves.

Today, DeLonge has unveiled the first new song from Angels & Airwaves in three years, “Rebel Girl”, which serves as the lead track to an upcoming album and feature film project. What’s more, he’s mapped out a 23-date US tour, his first such outing with the band in seven years. Get your tickets here.



Not surprisingly, “Rebel Girl” draws inspiration from DeLonge’s recent endeavors as co-founder of the UFO research group, To the Stars. “’Rebel Girl’ is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music,” says DeLonge in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know – I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat.” Take a listen below.

The tour kicks off September 4th in Phoenix and runs through early October. DeLonge will be joined on the road by guitarist David Kennedy and drummer Iian Rubin. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Angels & Airwaves 2019 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/17 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Summit

09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Beyond his work with Angels & Airwaves, DeLonge is also composing new music for Strange Times, the upcoming paranormal mystery show based on his graphic novel of the same name, according to a press release.