The Queer Eye gang meet with AOC and Nancy Pelosi, make D.C. glam

The Fab Five were in town to support LGBTQ youth

on April 04, 2019, 7:34pm
The Fab Four with AOC and Nancy Pelosi
These days, it seems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is everywhere. The native New Yorker and Congresswoman has become the face of the Green New Deal, the worst nightmare of bloviating Fox News pundits, and somebody whose birthday has become an immense point of international interest, as it determines when exactly she can run for even higher office. She has a co-sign from Thom Yorke, and whatever this thing is from Roseanne Barr. Everything, as it would seem, is coming up Milhouse for the Congresswoman of late.

On Thursday, she met with another, equally memed group of personalities: the Fab Five. Or at least four of them, anyway: Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk. The Queer Eye crew from Netflix’s hit reboot (which was among our favorite shows of 2018) were in town for an LGBTQ youth empowerment event, and took some time out of their schedules to meet with Ocasio-Cortez, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

🍒 blossoms for MLK.

And perhaps most importantly of all, Van Ness kept everybody’s eyes on the prize:

If you’re curious about all the references to the #equalityact, feel free to read more about it over here.

