Arcangel

Latin pop star Arcangel was arrested in Las Vegas early Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

TMZ reports that Arcangel got into an altercation outside the Bound Bar around 3:30 a.m. local time. Surveillance footage obtained by police allegedly shows Arcangel violently kicking the victim up against a wall.



Arcangel, 33, was born in New York City and grew up in Puerto Rico. He was in Las Vegas for an appearance at the Latin Billboard Music Awards.