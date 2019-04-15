Aretha Franklin wins 2019 Pulitzer Prize

Aretha Franklin

The late, great Aretha Franklin has been posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Today, the Queen of Soul received a “Special Citation” for her “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.”



Since 1918, a total of 44 “Special Citation” awards have been given out. Bob Dylan, Hank Williams, John Coltrane, and Duke Ellington are among the past music recipients.

Franklin died less than a year ago, in August 2018, due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendrocrine type. She was only 76 years old.

Franklin’s tragic passing was met with countless tributes, including from Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, and Chaka Khan. Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle also wrote a touching note in honor of the iconic singer, who is considered to be one of the best-selling artists in music history:

“Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade — our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance.”

Last year, Kendrick Lamar scored the Pulitzer Prize in Music for DAMN., marking the first time a non-classic or jazz artist won in the category.

