Artie Lange “doing really well” as he completes court-ordered community service

Artie Lange doing community service

This week, Artie Lange made his first public appearance since being taken into custody and sent to mandatory drug rehab after testing positive for cocaine and morphine in January.

A friend of Lange caught up with him working on a garbage truck as part of his court-ordered community. “Just spoke to one of my greatest friends, Artie Lange, who’s doin’ great in recovery and asked me to share this vid of him “on the job” !!” Russ Meneve tweeted. “He looks great and will be back soon. Stay tuned and keep rootin’ for a truly great human being…we love ya, Art.”



In the video, Lange jokes to Meneve, “You’re going to keep this quiet, right, I’m sure.” “Absolutely. No one will ever know, Meneve responds.” “I love you!” Lange replies, flashing a peace sign. “Take care.”

Artie Lange’s official Twitter account also shared the video. “We heard from Artie this morning, HA!” the tweet read, going on to relay a note from Lange: “It’s true i’m working to satisfy my drug court program. I work with great people. Nothing wrong with a little hard work. Love you all and can’t wait to be back on stage.”