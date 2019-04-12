As I Lay Dying release new song “Redefined” featuring August Burns Red’s Jake Luhrs: Stream

As I Lay Dying, courtesy of Metal Blade

As I Lay Dying have released their second single since their controversial comeback last year, and the track, “Redefined”, features guest vocals from August Burns Red singer Jake Luhrs.

The metalcore band reunited its classic lineup last year, including singer Tim Lambesis, who served prison time for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. They released the song “My Own Grave” and embarked on successful fall tours of Europe and the United States.



Their return was met with a mixed reaction from fans, with many promising not to embrace the band because of Lambesis’ criminal past. Lambesis, at one point issued an open letter, stating, “I stand against who I became in my past and am pursuing a new purpose in the rebirth of AILD … People who support AILD are not supporting the person I once was, because part of my life’s work now is to undo the hurt I’ve caused and to help others in addiction. Instead, I think AILD fans are supporting the belief that people can change.”

As I Lay Dying recently completed another US tour leg, but not without some controversy. Their scheduled April 5th gig in Memphis, Tennessee, was canceled by the venue when music fans in the area protested the band’s appearance.

As mentioned, the new track, “Redefined”, features guest vocals from August Burns Red singer Jake Luhrs. On Instagram, Lambesis thanked his fellow metalcore singer for contributing to the track. “I want to thank @jakeluhrsabr for doing vocals on ‘Redefined’ with me! It was so much fun having him over at my home studio and I got to engineer his vocals myself. He is a true pro with incredible range!”

The video for “Redefined” can be seen below. As I Lay Dying will embark on a tour of Europe this fall, with dates listed here.