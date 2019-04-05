AURORA announces new album, shares “The Seed”: Stream

AURORA's A Different Kind of Human (Step II) artwork

Norwegian synthpop artist AURORA is prepping her third album for release on June 7th via Glassnote Records. Dubbed A Different Kind of Human (Step II), it serves as the complementary installment to last year’s surprise record, Infections of A Different Kind (Step I).

Though still part of the Different Kind series, Step II finds AURORA traversing more experimental territory. The location where the LP was recorded helped to inform this new, unconventional sound; the artist set up shop “in a more lo-fi space than before,” one described as a French chateau that’s “beautiful and dreamy” and “far away.”



Much of Step II is said to focus on the ecological crisis plaguing society. We hear this on the album’s latest single, “The Seed”, in which AURORA reflects on the toxic ways we treat nature and those around us.

“People say ‘live like you don’t care’ or ‘party like you don’t care’, but I like to care,” AURORA remarked. “I think people do, too, now more than ever, for example when Trump was elected people became more involved politically because they were frustrated. It’s a time of open ears and open eyes”.

A Different Kind of Human (Step II) Tracklist:

01. The River

02. Animal

03. Dance on the Moon

04. Daydreamer

05. Hunger

06. Soulless Creatures

07. In Bottles

08. A Different Kind of Human

09. Apple Tree

10. The Seed

11. Mothership