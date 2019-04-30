Austin City Limits 2019: The Cure, Thom Yorke, Guns N’ Roses lead impressive 2019 lineup

The Cure (Debi Del Grande), Thom Yorke (Killian Young), Guns N' Roses

Austin City Limits has unveiled its 2019 lineup. The annual music festival takes place over two weekends, October 4th-6th and October 11th-13th, at Zilker Park in downtown Austin, Texas.

The impressive lineup is highlighted by The Cure, Thom Yorke, Guns N’ Roses, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, Kacey Musgraves, Mumford & Sons, Lizzo, James Blake, Kali Uchis, Rosalía, King Princess, and Jenny Lewis.



Also playing are Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Gary Clark Jr., Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, BANKS, Kaytranada, Sigrid, Tierra Whack, Masego, Shura, Cherry Glazerr, Flora Cash, Duckwrth, Black Pistol Fire, Taylor Bennett, Sego, Judah & The Lion, and Jai Wolf.

Several other acts are exclusive to either weekend. Cardi B, FIDLAR, Faye Webster, The Kooks, Weyes Blood, Ximena Sariñana, and Finneas will appear only on weekend one. Meanwhile, weekend two acts include Robyn, Denzel Curry, Third Eye Blind, Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett, and IDK.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning today (April 30th) at 12:00 p.m. EST. Visit the festival’s website for more information. See the full lineup below.