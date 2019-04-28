Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Avengers: Endgame smashes box office records with $1.2 billion opening

The Marvel blockbuster grossed $350 million in the US and $859 million internationally -- including $330.5 million in China

by
on April 28, 2019, 12:23pm
0 comments
Avengers Endgame Infinity War Battle of Titan 10 Best Fights Most Important
Avengers: Endgame

It’d been a forgone conclusion for months, but now it’s official: Avengers: Endgame has smashed global box office records on its way to a 1.2 billion dollar opening weekend (!).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel blockbuster grossed $350 million in the US and $859 million overseas — including $330.5 million in China — all of which are records.

The previous high water mark for a global opening was Endgame’s predecessor, Avenger: Infinity War, which opened to the tune of $640.5 million. It should be noted that Avenger: Infinity War did not open in China initially.

However, even without China’s inclusion, Endgame surpassed the global earnings of Infinity War by over $200 million. It also took Infinity War 11 days to cross the one billion dollar benchmark, compared to the five days it took Endgame.

Now, the question becomes whether Endgame can top the highest-grossing film of all-time, Avatar,  which earned $2.78 billion globally.

Previous Story
R.I.P. Molly Hatchet singer Phil McCormack dead at 58
Next Story
The National debut perform new song “Where Is Her Head” live with Phoebe Bridgers: Watch
No comments