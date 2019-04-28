Avengers fan hospitalized after uncontrollably sobbing during Endgame

Captain America in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is out here making the world move. It’s demolishing box office records and causing actual fist-fights at theaters. The culmination of over a decade of films is also understandably causing a lot of feels — in at least one instance to genuinely dangerous degrees.

According to China News (via CinemaBlend), a 21-year-old fan in China was actually sent to the hospital after uncontrollably sobbing during the film. Though she made it through the screening, she couldn’t stop crying after leaving the theater. Doctors ER doctors believed she was hyperventilating, giving her oxygen until her symptoms were under control.



(Read: The 10 Fights That Led to Avengers: Endgame)

If you’ve seen the movie and were invested in the characters’ stories over the previous 21 entries, the young woman’s reaction isn’t entirely surprising. I personally watched the last hour or so through watery eyes, and I’ll go on forever about that one moment that had the tears streaming if you let me.

Having already broken the billion dollar mark after just five days of release, Endgame is sure to cause a lot more crying before its run is complete. Personally, I’m already packing tissues for my second go-around.