Posthumous new Avicii album, TIM, to be released in June

This month marks one year since the sudden death of Swedish superstar DJ and producer Avicii (né Tim Bergling). Now, his family has announced that a new posthumous Avicii album will soon hit shelves.

Titled simply TIM, the LP is due for release on June 6th. The follow-up to 2015’s Stories will be preceded by lead single, “SOS”, set to drop next Wednesday, April 10th.



In a statement, Avicii’s family noted how TIM came to fruition, explaining that the producer was “close” to completing a new record just prior to his death “He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” his family said.

“The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible,” the statement added. “Since Tim’s passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away – instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

To offer a peek into TIM, the family has shared a “behind-the-scenes” video chronicling how the posthumous LP came together.

Net proceeds from TIM will benefit The Tim Bergling Foundation, which was recently launched in Avicii’s memory and is dedicated to mental health wellness and suicide prevention.

Avicii’s body was found on April 20th, 2018 in Muscat, Oman, where had been on vacation. An autopsy revealed that the DJ/producer had taken his own life. He was only 28 years old.

Find the family’s full statement below.

