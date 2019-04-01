Babymetal to release new album in 2019

Babymetal, via Facebook

Along with a new era for Babymetal, a new album will arrive this year. The band confirmed the album news in a new Tweet posted today, April 1st, better known in Babymetal’s world as “Fox Day”.

Back in October, Babymetal announced the departure of Yuimetal, one of the Japanese pop-metal outfit’s three young singers. Yuimetal decided to pursue a solo career under her name Mizuno Yui, and Babymetal revealed that they would continue with vocalists Su-metal and Moametal, along with their backing band.



Now, Babymetal have announced a 2019 release for their new album, although no exact date or title has been unveiled. Along with the album news, the band has scheduled two shows each in the Japanese cities of Yokohama and Nagoya. Those concerts are in addition to their gigs at Japan’s Summer Sonic festivals in Osaka and Tokyo this summer. All of the dates are listed here.

Last year, the band released the singles “Starlight” and “Distortion” — it is unclear whether either or both of those tracks will appear on the new LP. It’s been three years since the band last released a studio album, 2016’s Metal Resistance.