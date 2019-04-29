Banks releases hypnotic new track “Gimme”: Stream

Banks

Late last year, Banks confirmed she was working on her third studio album, with 45 songs in the can. Now, the American alt R&B singer has released one of those tracks as a brand-new single, “Gimme”, which marks her first release since 2017’s “Underdog”.

The dark, hypnotic “Gimme” was debuted on Apple Music’s Beats 1 as Anna Lunoe’s (filling in for Zane Lowe) World Record. Co-written by the alt-pop singer and Buddy Ross, the track also features production from famed producers Hudson Mohawke (Kanye West, Drake) and BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Francis and the Lights).



As Banks explained, “‘Gimme’ is a song about getting what you want. It’s about knowing what you deserve, saying it out loud, and demanding it with no apologies. I’m ready to release this into the world and begin a new chapter.”

Listen to “Gimme” below.

In other recent news, Banks has been announced for Life is Beautiful Festival, where she will perform alongside Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, and others.