Baroness announce summer 2019 US tour, unveil video for new song “Seasons”: Watch

Baroness will keep busy on the road after their current spring co-headlining tour with Deafheaven, as the band has just announced their own headlining US summer outing in support of their upcoming album, Gold & Grey. Additionally, Baroness have unleashed another single off the new LP, with the video for the track “Seasons” (watch below).

The newly announced “Gold & Grey Tour” kicks off July 11th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and runs through an August 17th gig in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 12th) via the band’s official website, and will also be available here.



The song “Seasons” is the second track to be unveiled from Gold & Grey, following the single “Borderlines”. The video showcases the band in frontman John Baizley’s basement studio in Philadelphia during pre-production on the album. Like “Borderlines”, “Seasons” features Baizley joined on vocals by new guitarist Gina Gleason.

Baroness have a couple more shows on their tour with Deafheaven, followed by a headlining gig at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia this Saturday (April 13th), and shows in Mexico and South America in June. See their full itinerary below, and click here to pre-order the band’s Gold & Grey album, which arrives on June 14th.

Baroness 2019 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Main Street Music (in-store performance for Record Store Day)

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

06/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico at Lunario

06/21 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

06/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Uniclub

06/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club

07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon

07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre

07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

07/23 – Palentine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s

07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

07/28 – St. Louis MO @ The Ready Room

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

07/31 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

08/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

08/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

08/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

08/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

* = co-headline with Deafheaven