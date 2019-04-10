Baroness announce summer 2019 US tour, unveil video for new song “Seasons”: Watch

Baroness will keep busy on the road after their current spring co-headlining tour with Deafheaven, as the band has just announced their own headlining US summer outing in support of their upcoming album, Gold & Grey. Additionally, Baroness have unleashed another single off the new LP, with the video for the track “Seasons” (watch below).
The newly announced “Gold & Grey Tour” kicks off July 11th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and runs through an August 17th gig in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 12th) via the band’s official website, and will also be available here.
The song “Seasons” is the second track to be unveiled from Gold & Grey, following the single “Borderlines”. The video showcases the band in frontman John Baizley’s basement studio in Philadelphia during pre-production on the album. Like “Borderlines”, “Seasons” features Baizley joined on vocals by new guitarist Gina Gleason.
Baroness have a couple more shows on their tour with Deafheaven, followed by a headlining gig at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia this Saturday (April 13th), and shows in Mexico and South America in June. See their full itinerary below, and click here to pre-order the band’s Gold & Grey album, which arrives on June 14th.
Baroness 2019 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *
04/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Main Street Music (in-store performance for Record Store Day)
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
06/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico at Lunario
06/21 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie
06/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Uniclub
06/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club
07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon
07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre
07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
07/23 – Palentine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s
07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
07/28 – St. Louis MO @ The Ready Room
07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
07/31 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre
08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
08/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
08/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall
08/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
08/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
* = co-headline with Deafheaven