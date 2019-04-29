Menu
Beach House announce US summer tour dates

August stint comes in support of last year's remarkable 7 album

by
on April 29, 2019, 2:08pm
Beach House, photo by Philip Cosores

Beach House have expanded their 2019 live schedule with a new round of summer tour dates.

Taking place throughout the month of August, the US run includes stops in Burlington and Cleveland, as well as Grand Rapids and Milwaukee. This new trek follows a similar stateside stint later this spring, and is built around the Baltimore dream pop duo’s festival appearances at Osheaga in Montreal, Psycho Fest in Las Vegas, and Bellwether Music Festival in Waynesville, OH.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3rd, and can be purchased here.

Consult Beach House’s full tour itinerary below. All shows come in continued support of their remarkable 7 album from 2018.

Beach House 2019 Tour Dates:
04/30 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn
05/03-04 – Long Beach, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival
05/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
05/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
05/24 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavista Festival
05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
08/01 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre
08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/04 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theatre
08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside
08/09-10 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Music Festival
08/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Fest

Check out Beach House’s episode on Kyle Meredith With…, in which Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally talk about how 7 was influenced by Andy Warhol and numerology.

Revisit 7 single “Black Car”:

