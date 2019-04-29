Beach House announce US summer tour dates

Beach House, photo by Philip Cosores

Beach House have expanded their 2019 live schedule with a new round of summer tour dates.

Taking place throughout the month of August, the US run includes stops in Burlington and Cleveland, as well as Grand Rapids and Milwaukee. This new trek follows a similar stateside stint later this spring, and is built around the Baltimore dream pop duo’s festival appearances at Osheaga in Montreal, Psycho Fest in Las Vegas, and Bellwether Music Festival in Waynesville, OH.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3rd, and can be purchased here.

Consult Beach House’s full tour itinerary below. All shows come in continued support of their remarkable 7 album from 2018.

Beach House 2019 Tour Dates:

04/30 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

05/03-04 – Long Beach, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

05/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

05/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

05/24 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavista Festival

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

08/01 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/04 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theatre

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside

08/09-10 – Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Music Festival

08/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Fest

Check out Beach House’s episode on Kyle Meredith With…, in which Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally talk about how 7 was influenced by Andy Warhol and numerology.

Revisit 7 single “Black Car”:

