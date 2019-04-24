Beak> announce new EP, share “Life Goes On”: Stream

Geoff Barrow's Beak>

Beak>, the electronic music project featuring Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, are gearing up to release a new EP. The as-yet-untitled collection is due out June 21st through INVADA Records and follows the group’s >>> full-length from 2018.

As a taste of this forthcoming effort, the Barrow & co. have broken off the first single, “Life Goes On”. According to a statement, it was inspired by a recent trip to Mexico City.



(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

As the story goes, Beak> were drawn to sounds of what appeared to be a distorted young girl’s voice. “Further investigation revealed the source as a recording used by scrap-collecting carts urging people to bring out old beds and washing machines.”

That same girl’s voice is featured in the intro of “Life Goes On”, which is described as “lovechild of Santana and Sonic Youth”. Hear it for yourself below.

“Life Goes On” Artwork:

Beak> have a handful of upcoming European tour dates lined up, including appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain and England’s End of the Road Festival. While you wait for the new EP, stock up on the band’s past vinyl releases by heading here.

Previously, Barrow accused rapper Lil Pump of sampling his Annihilation score composition “The Alien” for the “deeply fucking sexist song “Racks on Racks”.

In related news, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons just released a new album in collaboration with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.