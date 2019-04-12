Menu
Beast Coast (Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, UA) share new group track “Coast/Clear”: Stream

The second single from the New York rap collective

on April 12, 2019, 11:03am
Beast Coast new track Coast:Clear
Beast Coast

On Wednesday night, hip-hop collective Beast Coast made their live debut on Fallon. Tomorrow, they take the stage at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Between those two landmark events, the 10-member group has shared their second collaborative track, “Coast/Clear”.

While first single “Left Hand” was a menacing track that found each MC at their most ferocious, “Coast/Clear” is more of a cruiser. Each of the Flatbush Zombies (Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick the Architect) and both The Underachievers (AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold) step up this time, while only Kirk Knight and Joey Bada$$ of the Pro Era crew appear. Another PE member, Powers Pleasant, provides the beat, full of stridulating percussion and an eerie piano loop. 

Take a listen below.

After the Red Rocks gig, Beast Coast will hit a trio of festivals — Florida’s Rolling Loud Festival, Minnesota’s Soundset Festival, and their home state’s Governors Ball — before launching a full tour in July. Find tickets to all their upcoming shows here.

“Coast/Clear” Single Artwork:

Beast Coast Single Coast Clear Artwork

