Beast Coast (Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers) perform “Left Hand” on Fallon: Watch

Beast Coast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

After years of being a collective more by name than actual collaboration, hip-hop supergroup Beast Coast are finally making moves together. Comprised of members of Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers, their ranks number 10 in all: Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Powers Pleasant; the Flatbush Zombies trio of Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott; and AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold. They’ve occasionally popped up on each other’s songs in the past, but last month saw them deliver their debut single as a group, “Left Hand”, as well as announce a full tour.

Last night, all the Beast Coasters assembled to give a taste of what those anticipated shows might look like with a performance of “Left Hand” on The Tonight Show. Meechy Darko opened alone, delivering the first hook on a post-apocalyptic set while flaming wreckage projected on the screens behind him. One by one, the different members bounced onto the stage for their individuals verses, letting each of their personalities pop as they formed a cohesive unit. By the end it was a full-on, leather-clad mosh, and you can watch the replay below.



Following a gig this Saturday, April 13th at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the group will hit up a trio of festivals: Florida’s Rolling Loud Festival, Minnesota’s Soundset Festival, and their home state’s Governors Ball. Their full tour Launches in July, and you can get tickets here.